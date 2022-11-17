intoPIX Enables JPEG XS High Frame Rates Real-time Encoding From 120fps To More Than 1000fps With The TicoXS FPGA IP-cores

The extended range of TicoXS solutions can be used in high-speed camera systems for Slow-Mo Broadcast and Industrial applications

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, the leading provider of lightweight low-latency compression solutions, today announced the release of new HFR capabilities in its large range of available JPEG XS capable encoders and decoders, called TicoXS.

The new capabilities allow using a lightweight TicoXS IP-core for high-speed encoding (and decoding). Depending on the selected IP-core, 4K can go up to 480fps, HD up to 1920fps – both in monochrome or in 422 color sampling and with a single encoder. The IP-cores are also not limited to usual broadcast formats for the encoding: they can be used for any other aspect ratios, including 9:16 for example.

JPEG XS for Slow-Mo: An easier path!

With Slow motion workflows and replay systems, often the high-speed stream is separated into multiple streams which are sent in parallel (as phases). For example, an HDTV 180fps stream is sent as 3 x 3G-SDI (HDTV 60fps) streams to the replay server. At the system level and using JPEG XS compression, it is easy to improve the high-speed workflow by simply sending a compressed video essence that has the same bandwidth as an uncompressed stream of 60fps but that is capturing 600fps with just a compression ratio of 10:1. It not only simplifies the IP bandwidth, it also simplifies the synchronization between these phases, timestamps, the storage and the replay server architecture.

“ This intoPIX release is of interest to those who want to create new Slow-Mo or workflows using high-speed cameras and sensors. The bandwidth efficiency of JPEG XS used in conjunction with SMPTE 2110-22 IP protocol makes it easy to build smarter systems”, said François-Pierre Clouet, Product Application Specialist at intoPIX.

The intoPIX JPEG XS capable IP-cores enable to preserve a lossless image quality with low complexity, low power, and zero latency. They are available for both Xilinx AMD and Intel FPGA. For more information on TicoXS IP-cores visit the intoPIX website or visit the intoPIX booth #5302 at interBEE2022.

