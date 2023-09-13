intoPIX and Cobalt Unveil the Future of Content Delivery with JPEG XS: Introducing the Sapphire Mini-converters and Sapphire openGear Card Powered by intoPIX Technology

Revolutionizing Broadcast Technology with Zero Latency, Perfect Quality, and Simplified Connectivity

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image processing and video compression technologies, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Cobalt Digital, a leading innovator in broadcast technology. This strategic collaboration introduces a game-changing addition to Cobalt’s product portfolio, the Sapphire BBG-2110-H/S, the Sapphire BBG-2110-2H mini-converters, and Sapphire 8JXS-8S an eight-channel JPEG XS to SDI openGear® converter card, designed to harness the power of intoPIX’s lightweight JPEG XS compression technology.





Both Sapphire mini-converters cater to the demand for seamless display of received JPEG XS content on HDMI monitors, offering a simple and cost-effective solution. These units feature dual power supplies, enabling them to convert the JPEG XS stream with associated audio and ancillary data essences to HDMI. Moreover, they support SMPTE ST 2022-7 Seamless Redundancy up to Class C for WAN operation, ensuring uninterrupted broadcast quality.

Powered by the intoPIX TicoXS technology, these three new Cobalt Sapphire converter products benefit from the unrivaled advantages of this lightweight compression technology. These include zero latency, perfect image quality, low power consumption, simplified connectivity, and reduced complexity. “Cobalt’s integration of our cutting-edge technology underscores its commitment to delivering excellence in content delivery,” ensured Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX.

The Sapphire BBG models are available now as a single channel (BBG-2110-H/S) and a dual-channel unit (BBG-2110-2H). The Sapphire 8JXS-8S JPEG XS openGear® card will be available early in Q1 2024. The products also support NMOS IS-04/IS-05 control, both in-band and out-of-band, web interface, and DashBoard™ control, while accommodating all popular formats: 720p, 1080i, and 1080p.

This partnership between intoPIX and Cobalt heralds a new era of excellence in content delivery, putting the advantages of JPEG XS within the reach of Cobalt’s users. By seamlessly integrating this innovative technology, Cobalt is setting a new industry standard for quality, reliability, and efficiency in content transmission.

“We’re dedicated to pushing the envelope of broadcast technology,” remarks Suzana Brady, SVP of Worldwide Marketing and Sales at Cobalt. “Our collaboration with intoPIX allows us to provide our customers with groundbreaking solutions that redefine what’s possible in content delivery. With our Sapphire BBG-2110-H/S, BBG-2110-2H and our Sapphire 8JXS-8S openGear converter card, we’re delivering unmatched quality and reliability.”

To explore intoPIX’s revolutionary JPEG XS compression technology and experience the transformative power of Cobalt’s latest solutions, visit IBC 2023 in Amsterdam from September 15 to 19, where both companies will showcase their innovative solutions, or visit their websites to connect with them.

About intoPIX



intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.



www.intopix.com

About Cobalt



Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning IP and 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD conversion, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the production and broadcast television environment. As a founding member in the openGear® initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear compliant solutions as well as video and audio processing products for closed caption compliance, production trucks, master control, HD news, signal transport, audio loudness processing, and color correction. Cobalt’s Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter throwdown boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of IP and 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD conversion and processing tasks. In addition, the company’s multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote production/ broadcasting environments.



www.cobaltdigital.com

