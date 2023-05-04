<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Intevac Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

Q1 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $11.5 million was at the upper end of expectations, a 3% increase from the previous quarter and up 160% from Q1 of 2022;
  • With gross margin of 41% and operating expenses of $9.2 million, the net loss from continuing operations was $0.16 per share, favorable to expectations; and
  • Continued progress, in partnership with our joint development partner, developing the TRIO™ platform for the coating of consumer electronics devices.

“We are pleased to deliver Q1 revenues at the upper end of our expectations, which is demonstrative of our strong partnerships with our hard disk drive (HDD) customers as we continue to enable the successful migrations of their technology roadmaps,” commented Nigel Hunton, president and chief executive officer. “We are pleased with the progress made during the quarter developing our TRIO™ platform, which we believe will be our major growth driver for the future. We successfully completed the first system build at Intevac headquarters, and we are now transitioning to full process integration in advance of the qualification phase with our joint development partner, which is a major provider of glass and glass ceramic materials. During the quarter, we also utilized our strong cash balance to invest in working capital in support of our customers.

“Looking forward, our efforts are focused squarely upon two strategic objectives, which are achieving successful results of our joint development partnership for the TRIO, and continuing to provide our HDD customers with the technology and capabilities to enable their ramp of next-generation HDD media. Given the widespread weakening of consumer demand across the electronics industry, the overall business environment has become increasingly challenging, especially related to forecasted growth rates for mass-capacity drive demand.” Mr. Hunton concluded, “We are steadfast in our focus to successfully transform Intevac into a consistently profitable company with a strong growth trajectory. We are making the investments necessary to enable this transformational growth, and we look forward to delivering on positive results and increased traction with our new TRIO partner, while continuing to leverage our 20-year history of HDD leadership to enable the next generation of media technology.”

($ Millions, except per share amounts)

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Results

GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Results

Net Revenues

$

11.5

 

$

11.5

 

$

4.4

 

$

4.4

 

Operating Loss

$

(4.5

)

$

(4.5

)

$

(7.7

)

$

(5.0

)

Net Loss

$

(3.9

)

$

(4.2

)

$

(7.9

)

$

(5.0

)

Net Loss per Diluted Share

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.32

)

$

(0.20

)

Intevac’s non-GAAP adjusted results exclude the impact of the following, where applicable: (i) restructuring charges, (ii) fixed asset disposals associated with a restructuring program and (iii) discontinued operations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial table included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section.

First Quarter 2023 Summary

Revenues were $11.5 million, compared to $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, and consisted of HDD upgrades, spares and service. Gross margin was 40.9%, compared to 16.3% in the first quarter of 2022. Operating expenses were $9.2 million, compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The operating loss was $4.5 million compared to $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 which included $2.7 million of restructuring-related costs, including severance and loss on fixed asset disposals.

The net loss for the quarter was $3.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $4.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of was $5.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Order backlog was $120.7 million on April 1, 2023, compared to $121.7 million on December 31, 2022 and $87.2 million on April 2, 2022. Backlog at April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022 included eleven 200 Lean HDD systems. Backlog at April 2, 2022 included nine 200 Lean HDD systems.

The Company ended the quarter with $84.8 million of total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments and $119.8 million in tangible book value.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intevac’s non-GAAP results exclude the impact, where applicable, of restructuring charges, fixed asset disposals associated with a restructuring program and discontinued operations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP results to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial performance in light of business objectives and for planning purposes. These measures are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Intevac believes these measures enhance investors’ ability to review the Company’s business from the same perspective as the Company’s management and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will discuss its financial results and outlook in a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT). To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13737389. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/intevac050323/en or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.intevac.com/.

About Intevac

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, over the last 20 years we have delivered over 180 of our industry-leading 200 Lean® systems, which currently represent the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production. Today, we believe that all of the technology upgrade initiatives for next-generation media for the HDD industry, along with planned media capacity additions over the next several years, are being deployed on our 200 Lean platform. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional applications, such as coatings for consumer devices.

For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company’s website at www.intevac.com.

200 Lean® and TRIO™ are trademarks of Intevac, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Intevac claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms “may,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” or “anticipates,” and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company’s revenue growth potential and future financial performance. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to, global economic impacts of COVID-19 including shipment delays, availability of components, supply chain constraints and other disruptions related to COVID-19, and changes in market dynamics that could change the delivery schedule of our systems and upgrades, each of which could have a material impact on our business, our financial results, and the Company’s stock price. These risks and other factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Intevac does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law. Any future product, service, feature, or related specification that may be referenced in this release is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any offering, technology or enhancement.

INTEVAC, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three months ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

11,542

 

 

$

4,445

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

4,719

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

40.9

%

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

Research and development

 

3,973

 

 

 

4,160

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

5,200

 

 

 

4,249

 

Total operating expenses

 

9,173

 

 

 

8,409

 

Total operating loss

 

(4,454

)

 

 

(7,686

)

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income

 

672

 

 

 

(8

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(3,782

)

 

 

(7,694

)

Provision for income taxes

 

386

 

 

 

26

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(4,168

)

 

 

(7,720

)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

277

 

 

 

(135

)

Net loss

$

(3,891

)

 

$

(7,855

)

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

 

 

 

Basic and diluted – continuing operations

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.31

)

Basic and diluted – discontinued operations

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.01

)

Basic and diluted – net loss

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted

 

25,781

 

 

 

24,800

 
INTEVAC, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

 

April 1, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

(see Note)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

68,074

 

 

$

94,445

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

21,885

 

 

 

15,823

 

Inventories

 

43,665

 

 

 

30,003

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,244

 

 

 

1,898

 

Total current assets

 

135,868

 

 

 

142,169

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term investments

 

15,967

 

 

 

17,585

 

Restricted cash

 

785

 

 

 

786

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

7,319

 

 

 

3,658

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,830

 

 

 

3,390

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,056

 

 

 

1,090

 

Other long-term assets

 

4,184

 

 

 

4,381

 

Total assets

$

168,009

 

 

$

173,059

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Current operating lease liabilities

$

3,214

 

 

$

3,404

 

Accounts payable

 

12,309

 

 

 

11,610

 

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

 

2,998

 

 

 

3,087

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

4,303

 

 

 

5,430

 

Customer advances

 

2,959

 

 

 

2,444

 

Total current liabilities

 

25,783

 

 

 

25,975

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

798

 

 

 

1,417

 

Customer advances

 

20,580

 

 

 

22,215

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

21,378

 

 

 

23,632

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock ($0.001 par value)

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

207,463

 

 

 

206,355

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(29,551

)

 

 

(29,551

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(14

)

 

 

(193

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(57,076

)

 

 

(53,185

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

120,848

 

 

 

123,452

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

168,009

 

 

$

173,059

 

Note: Amounts as of December 31, 2022 are derived from the December 31, 2022 audited consolidated financial statements

INTEVAC, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three months ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations

 

 

 

Reported operating loss (GAAP basis)

$

(4,454

)

 

$

(7,686

)

Restructuring and other charges1

 

 

 

 

1,232

 

Loss on fixed asset disposals2

 

 

 

 

1,453

 

Non-GAAP Operating Loss

$

(4,454

)

 

$

(5,001

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Loss

 

 

 

Reported net loss (GAAP basis)

$

(3,891

)

 

$

(7,855

)

Continuing operations:

 

 

 

Restructuring and other charges1

 

 

 

 

1,232

 

Loss on fixed asset disposals2

 

 

 

 

1,453

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments3

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations4

 

(277

)

 

 

135

 

Non-GAAP Net Loss

$

(4,168

)

 

$

(5,035

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

 

 

 

Reported net loss per share (GAAP basis)

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.32

)

Continuing operations:

 

 

 

Restructuring charges1

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

Loss on fixed asset disposals 2

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Discontinued operations4:

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.01

 

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

 

25,781

 

 

 

24,800

 

1Results for the three months ended April 2, 2022 include severance and other employee-related costs related to a restructuring program. Restructuring costs for the three months ended April 2, 2022 include $1.2 million for estimated severance and the related modification of certain stock-based awards.

2The amount represents fixed asset disposals under the 2022 restructuring plan.

3The amount represents the estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying an applicable estimated jurisdictional tax rate to each specific non-GAAP item.

4The amount represents discontinued operations of the Photonics business that was sold on December 30, 2021.

Contacts

James Moniz

Chief Financial Officer

(408) 986-9888

Claire McAdams

Investor Relations

(530) 265-9899

