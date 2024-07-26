Home Business Wire inTEST Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, August 2, 2024.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

          Friday, August 2, 2024

          8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

          Phone: (201) 689-8263

          Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: intest.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, August 9, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13746896. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at intest.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit intest.com.

