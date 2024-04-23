Home Business Wire inTEST Schedules First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
inTEST Schedules First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after the closing of financial markets on Monday, May 6, 2024.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2024 Conference Call 

          Monday, May 6, 2024

          4:45 p.m. Eastern Time 

          Phone: (201) 689-8263

          Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: intest.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, May 13, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13745674. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at intest.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation
Duncan Gilmour

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: (716) 843-3908

