inTEST Corporation to Webcast Presentation at the Southwest IDEAS Conference

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced that Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, and Rich Rogoff, Vice President of Corporate Development, will present at the annual Southwest IDEAS Conference in Dallas, TX, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.


The inTEST presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Central Time, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.intest.com/investor-relations.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

