Home Business Wire inTEST Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Conference
Business Wire

inTEST Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Conference

di Business Wire

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Conference at The Gwen in Chicago on Thursday, August 29, 2024.


The inTEST presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at intest.com/investor-relations. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation
Duncan Gilmour

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: (716) 843-3908

Articoli correlati

Elastic to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Results on Thursday, August 29, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the Search AI Company, announced that it will release its financial results...
Continua a leggere

ClearOne, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Sequential and Year-over-Year OpEx Reductions Reflect Continued Benefits of Cost Optimization Initiatives-SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a...
Continua a leggere

Shift4 Announces Closing of Offering of $1,100.0 Million of Senior Notes due 2032

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FOUR--Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), a leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php