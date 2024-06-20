inTEST Corporation to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference and Present at the Noble Emerging Growth Conference

Home Business Wire inTEST Corporation to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference and Present at...
MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual investor meetings at the Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Then on Thursday, June 27, 2024, they will present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference.


The inTEST presentation on Thursday, June 27, 2024, is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at intest.com/investor-relations. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit intest.com.

