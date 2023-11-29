inTEST Corporation to Participate in the 12th Annual NYC Summit

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 12th Annual NYC Summit investor conference, being held Tuesday, December 12th at Mastro’s New York.





The inTEST presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, in a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be accessible on the events page of the Company’s website https://www.intest.com/investor-relations.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with a majority of the management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), CVD Equipment (CVV), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Movella (MVLA), SkyWater Technology (SKYT), and Veeco Instruments, Inc. (VECO). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

About inTEST Corporation



inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation

Duncan Gilmour



Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:

Deborah K. Pawlowski



Kei Advisors LLC



dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Tel: (716) 843-3908