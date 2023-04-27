<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
inTEST Corporation Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Fact Sheet

Launches new website to reflect inTEST’s transformation and effectiveness of 5-Point Strategy for Growth

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“Semi”), today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Fact Sheet and launch of its refreshed website.

Nick Grant, President and CEO commented, “We have always recognized our corporate responsibility for the health and welfare of our employees, our commitment to our customers, communities and shareholders, and our obligation to protect the environment in which we operate. We initiated a more formalized process this past year to enhance our practices, document our processes and enable the proper oversight and governance to drive continuous improvement. Our executive management determined that providing oversight and guidance to a highly decentralized organization was necessary in order to identify responsibilities and maintain accountability. As such, our Vice President of Corporate Development, Richard Rogoff, has been assigned the additional responsibility of ESG Compliance Officer. Supporting Rich is a company-wide working group that was formed to drive our corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability initiatives. This group will meet regularly to monitor and manage our sustainability initiatives, evaluate progress and identify opportunities.”

The 2023 ESG Fact Sheet is centered around Environmental Accountability, Social Involvement and Responsible Governance. It provides metrics, policies and programs the Company has focused on to enable sustainability and resiliency for the long-term success of the business and all of its stakeholders. The Company began publicly reporting on its sustainability progress this year through this new ESG fact sheet. In addition, inTEST launched a refreshed corporate website which highlights its 5-Point Strategy for growth, provides improved navigation, a more structured investors section and enhanced governance information.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation

Duncan Gilmour

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:

Deborah K. Pawlowski, Kei Advisors LLC

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: (716) 843-3908

