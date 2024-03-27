Home Business Wire inTEST Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call...
inTEST Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The Company will also file its Form 10-Q/A for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, and its Form 10-K for 2023 after market close today.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 28, 2024, to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Thursday, March 28, 2024

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8263

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.intest.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, April 4, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13745436. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at www.intest.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation
Duncan Gilmour

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: (716) 843-3908

