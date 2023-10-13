InterVenn Biosciences Announces the Publication of Early Detection of Advanced Adenoma and Colorectal Cancer in Gastroenterology, the Flagship Journal of the American Gastroenterological Association

InterVenn’s Serum Glycoproteome Profiling resulted in Sensitivities of 90.9% for Advanced Adenoma without High Grade Dysplasia, 85.7% for Advanced Adenoma with High Grade Dysplasia and 89.8% for all stages of Colorectal Cancer in discovery study.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biomarker—InterVenn Biosciences, a life sciences company pioneering glycoproteomics, today announced the publication of their discovery work in Advanced Adenoma (AA) and Colorectal Cancer (CRC) early disease detection in the flagship journal of the American Gastroenterological Association, Gastroenterology. This groundbreaking research in early detection of CRC represents an advancement in early diagnosis through serum glycoproteome profiling. InterVenn’s GlycoVision™ platform leverages advanced liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) combined with artificial intelligence (AI) and neural networks (NN) to interrogate a new layer of biology, enabling novel insights and discoveries.





The results published in Gastroenterology establish the groundwork for a blood-based CRC screening modality using artificial intelligence to reveal the earliest stages of colorectal cancer. The proprietary LC-MS and AI/NN platform, GlycoVision™, has been developed to accelerate data analysis of biological information that has not previously been practical or efficient.

The research involved a comprehensive case-control analysis using well-annotated blood samples from 279 cases (CRC and advanced adenomas) and 296 control samples. InterVenn’s sophisticated LC-MS-based glycoproteomic quantification workflow was employed, resulting in the development of a novel multivariable classifier model using six key biomarkers, which, when applied to a test set, achieved an Area under the Receiver Operating Characteristic curve (AuROC) of 0.96, signifying notable sensitivity and specificity in detecting both CRC and advanced adenoma. The classifier exhibited a sensitivity of 90.9% for advanced adenoma without high grade dysplasia, 85.7% for Advanced Adenoma with High Grade Dysplasia and 89.8% for all stages of CRC, including 91.2% for early-stage (stage 1 and 2) CRC, and 89.4% for late-stage (stage 3 and 4) CRC, along with high specificity of 89% for normal findings.

“InterVenn’s novel AI-powered glycoprotein-based strategy is among the most differentiated and compelling value propositions in the diagnostic industry,” said Josh Stahl, InterVenn’s recently appointed CEO. “The resulting performance of the GlycoVision platform has the potential to aid patients, providers, and payers in the early diagnosis of colorectal cancer.”

“This collaborative study, conducted in partnership with some of the world’s foremost experts in colorectal cancer, represents a pivotal milestone in advancing the development of an innovative blood-based CRC screening test,” stated Daniel Hommes, gastroenterologist and Chief Medical Officer.

Details on the Publication:

Desai K, Gupta S, May FP, Xu G, Shaukat A, Hommes DW, NICE-AA/CRC- Consortium, Early detection of advanced adenomas and colorectal carcinoma by serum glycoproteome profiling., Gastroenterology (2023), doi: https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2023.09.034

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn was co-founded by Nobel Laureate Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi, world-class scientist, distinguished professor Dr. Carlito Lebrilla, and leading AI/ML expert Aldo Carrascoso on the belief that no one should ever be blindsided by disease. Its focus, to decode the glycoproteome as a rich source of biological insight, aims to make the new era of personalized, predictive, and preventative care a reality. InterVenn has pioneered a proprietary technology platform, GlycoVision™, to tap into this layer of biology at a clinically meaningful scale. GlycoVision is capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening to diagnostics and potentially therapeutics, and is accessible to industry partners seeking to discover novel biomarkers. For more information about InterVenn, visit www.intervenn.com.

About Gastroenterology

Gastroenterology is the most prominent journal in the field of gastrointestinal disease. As the flagship journal of the American Gastroenterological Association, Gastroenterology delivers authoritative coverage of clinical, translational, and basic studies of all aspects of the digestive system, including the liver and pancreas, as well as nutrition. Regular features include original research studies by leading authorities and comprehensive reviews and perspectives on important topics relating to adult and pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology.

In addition to peer-reviewed research articles, the journal includes features such as editorials, correspondence, and commentaries; and special sections such as “Mentoring, Education and Training Corner,” “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in GI,” “Gastro Digest,” “Gastro Curbside Consult” and “Gastro Grand Rounds.” Gastroenterology also provides digital media materials such as videos and “GI Rapid Reel” animations. Content published in Gastroenterology is regularly featured on Facebook and Twitter.

Gastroenterology is one of the oldest and most highly-cited journals in the field of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and has an Impact Factor of 33.883 according to the 2021 Journal Citation Reports, published by Clarivate Analytics. On average, authors receive decisions on their manuscripts within three weeks. Gastroenterology has a global circulation of approximately 11,000 and averages over 7 million full-text article views and downloads each year. Gastroenterology also publishes select local language editions of the journal.

ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT05445570

