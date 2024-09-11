Intertrust Showcases Trusted Media, Green Streaming Solution and Web3 Experiences at IBC 2024

Showcase reveals strategic solutions for secure content distribution, Web3 media monetization, energy-efficient streaming and distributed rights management.





BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ibc–Intertrust, the leader in trusted computing and digital rights management, will showcase its cutting-edge solutions at IBC 2024, Hall 5, stand A60, from September 13-16, 2024. Building on the company’s innovative theater-to-Web3 movie distribution model, Intertrust will demonstrate how its technology accelerates the transition from Web2 to Web3. Intertrust MarketMaker™ empowers sports and media companies to secure, scale, and monetize their content in an increasingly decentralized market.

Responding to service providers’ growing demands for carbon reduction, and leveraging its decade of innovation with energy majors around the world, Intertrust’s energy solutions bring sustainability and energy efficiency to key industries, including telcos and streaming services.

The company will reveal insights into the future of trusted decentralized content management, including secure Web3 video distribution, sports media fan engagement, and advanced rights management. During the conference, Intertrust will also participate on the panel “Informing Business Strategies with Deep Data“ and discuss how Web3 and blockchain technologies can transform media rights sales and content security.

Unlocking the Potential of Web3 Marketplaces with MarketMaker

Intertrust MarketMaker™ is the company’s innovative solution designed for rights holders and companies venturing into Web3 business strategies. Leveraging blockchain technology, MarketMaker™ enables the creation of new revenue streams to navigate the complexities of decentralized content distribution and bring greater fan engagement. MarketMaker supports a broad range of decentralized media applications transforming the landscape of digital asset management and distribution.

“Intertrust is at the forefront of securing and monetizing content in a rapidly evolving media landscape, while connecting creators to consumers in the most efficient way,” said Ali Hodjat, VP of Product Marketing for Intertrust. “We are uniquely qualified to meet the new market demands, providing unparalleled security, scalability, innovation and carbon reduction. Our continued presence at IBC underscores our commitment to driving the media industry’s transition to a green, decentralized and consumer-centric future.”

Innovative Use Cases Powered by MarketMaker™

Revolutionary Web3 Video Platform: Nekojarashi, a pioneer in Web3 media distribution, uses MarketMaker™ to connect creators directly to their greatest fans by allowing secure viewing, selling, trading, and content exhibition on their Roadstead.io service. Roadstead has launched a series of award winning Japanese films and the platform empowers creators with complete control over their distribution and profits.

Sports Media Fan Engagement: MarketMaker™ provides novel use cases for the sports industry, allowing teams and brands to enhance the value of events, team branding and real-time fan engagement. Teams and athletes can use the platform’s secure and scalable architecture to create and manage digital assets and connect the real world events to the metaverse.

Energy-Conscious Green Streaming with Intertrust Energy

In response to growing calls for a greener media industry, especially around the carbon and energy footprints of data centers, broadcasters and telcos are on the hunt for greener, more sustainable infrastructure. Over the last decade, Intertrust has partnered with energy majors to develop digital energy solutions that help optimize energy use and hence lower carbon emissions that support sustainability goals.

By integrating renewable and distributed energy resources, including energy storage, Intertrust energy solutions enable media and streaming services to optimize their data center energy usage, reducing operational costs and lowering carbon emissions. Intertrust’s solutions team and our energy partners can work with ExpressPlay and MarketMaker adopters to lower energy consumption and carbon emissions, capture carbon credits and even sell excess energy back to grid operators.

ExpressPlay Continues to Blaze the Trail for Content Protection

Intertrust’s ExpressPlay® platform remains the world’s most used DRM system, and provides robust and scalable multi-DRM service offering the largest number of formats, securing content for leading broadcasters, service providers, and content owners worldwide. Used by service providers across the world, It ensures seamless, low-latency streaming during high-demand events, protecting premium sports content with unmatched scalability and reliability.

Scalable multi-DRM Service. ExpressPlay has managed over 50 billion DRM licenses in the last three years, ensuring seamless, low-latency streaming even during high-demand events.

Secure and scalable content delivery across various platforms, enabling profitable distribution of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. GeoBlocking. Integrating GeoComply’s technology, ExpressPlay offers advanced geolocation services to control access and ensure compliance with regional content distribution agreements, preventing unauthorized access through VPNs and location spoofing.

Learn more about these announcements at the Intertrust booth #5.A60. Book time with Intertrust here to arrange online or in-person briefings and demos.

About Intertrust

Intertrust, a pioneer and innovator in the field of trusted distributed computing, creates solutions to persistently protect IoT services and data assets—in transit, in use, and at rest. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with development centers in India and Estonia, Intertrust develops and licenses its technologies for IoT, AI, and Web3. Its digital rights management (DRM) technology continues to revolutionize the media and entertainment industry and paves the way for today’s video and music streaming services and Web3 marketplaces. The company’s energy solutions use the same secure IoT and data interoperability techniques to help energy companies with decarbonization, grid modernization and operations automation. For more information, visit us at intertrust.com, or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

