Intertrust Selected to Participate in Department of Commerce Consortium Dedicated to AI Safety

Intertrust joins leading AI stakeholders to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI technology under new U.S. Government safety institute

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AISIC–Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management provider, today announced that it has joined the nation’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.





Dave Maher, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Intertrust Technologies, stated, “For decades, the integrity of the Internet has revolved around the cat-and-mouse logic of cyberwar. With the advent of generative AI in highly connected societies, we now face exponential risks ranging from hyper-realistic behavior-modifying content fraud to vulnerabilities in the AI that drives everything from healthcare, to self-driving cars and our energy system.

“While these technologies offer phenomenal potential to better our lives, they also carry the risk of societal breakdown, requiring careful governance. We’re honored to work with NIST and the US AI Safety Institute Consortium as NIST continues to bring their legacy of effective open collaboration to assure the trustworthiness and safety of computing systems into the realm of AI.”

“The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That’s precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Through President Biden’s landmark Executive Order, we will ensure America is at the front of the pack – and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America’s competitive edge and develop AI responsibly.”

The consortium includes more than 200 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation’s largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world’s most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI’s use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits. The consortium will also work with organizations from like-minded nations that have a key role to play in setting interoperable and effective safety around the world.

The full list of consortium participants is available here.

