Intertek Unveils Electrification Centre of Excellence near Detroit, Michigan

PLYMOUTH, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the grand opening of its Electrification Centre of Excellence at its Transportation Technologies lab in Plymouth, Mich. The facility will deliver science-based Total Quality Assurance solutions to automotive manufacturers and their supply chains to support the industry’s global move towards electric mobility.

Intertek CEO André Lacroix kicked off the grand opening celebration by looking ahead to the future of the electric vehicle market and its contribution to a sustainable future. “The need to find sustainable and cleaner solutions for vehicles has accelerated the advancements in battery technologies, and the positive regulatory frameworks supporting faster adoption has compounded the surge in demand. It is within this changing landscape that Intertek has successfully positioned itself as a driving force for positive change in the automotive industry,” remarked Lacroix. “Our investment in the Plymouth Electrification Centre of Excellence confirms our dedication to support the electrification of the automotive industry and its supply chains.”

EV sales in the U.S. are growing at breakneck speed, increasing 65% from 2021 to 2022. This year EV sales are expected to exceed 1 million vehicles in the U.S. alone. Our state-of-the-art Electrification Centre of Excellence supports this growth and the automotive industry’s critical need for regulatory support and electrification testing for evolving EV and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) battery and charging technologies.

“As automotive electrification technologies advance to accelerate the transition to net-zero, there is a need to ensure the safety, performance, and functionality of EVs, battery packs, charging systems, and their related components,” said Mike Parker, President, Intertek Transportation Technologies. “Our Electrification Centre of Excellence answers this need by offering some of the most extensive EV battery and EVSE testing capabilities in North America to support automotive OEM and Tier Suppliers.”

Strategically located in the epicentre of American automotive manufacturing in Detroit, the Electrification Centre of Excellence encompasses 200,000 square feet, making it one of the largest laboratories in Intertek’s global network. Enhanced testing capabilities and equipment include:

The installation of a 55,000 lbf shaker, one of the largest in North America, for use with large automotive and EV component testing

Battery Cycler capability to 1200V/600kw

EVSE emulator for IEC 61851-24 certifications

90 environmental chambers ranging in size from small reach-in units to those that can fit a full vehicle inside

Bunker/safety expansion

A dedicated area for full vehicle work

Specific areas for salt, dust, and BSR testing

Expansion for vibration and fixturing

Dedicated areas for expansion of performance work

Dedicated floor space and infrastructure for future development of EV and EV-related test facilities

Intertek provides expertise on performance, quality, and reliability standards and expectations for the automotive industries with efficient, cost-effective insights and testing capabilities. The Company is accredited to conduct hundreds of electrical, chemical, and mechanical tests for automotive components, products, and systems. For more information, visit www.Intertek.com/automotive.

