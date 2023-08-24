Home Business Wire Intertek Group Announces That It Has Acquired PlayerLync Holdings, Inc.
BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intertek Group plc (“Intertek”), a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, announces that it has acquired PlayerLync Holdings, Inc. (“PlayerLync”) a leading SaaS-based platform providing high-quality training and learning content to frontline workers.


With approximately 2.7 billion people, or 80% of the global workforce, operating in deskless roles, the demand for a comprehensive mobile-based learning solution that easily delivers learning and operational content to learners on-the-go continues to expand. For businesses with large frontline workforces, including those within the restaurant, hospitality, and retail industries, delivering intuitive training, and learning and development content to employees via mobile devices has become mission critical.

As the need for a holistic mobile learning and content management solution grows, the acquisition of PlayerLync represents a unique opportunity to strengthen Intertek’s comprehensive People Assurance offering as a strong complement to Wisetail’s learning management and operational checklist platform through PlayerLync’s cutting-edge mobile first technology.

Based in the U.S, PlayerLync combines employee training, operations, and communications tools into one mobile app, providing rich, visual learning and development content to frontline workers, with its platform underpinned by leading mobile content management software. Trusted by some of the world’s leading brands, PlayerLync’s solution and experience is invaluable in today’s fast-evolving mobile-first world. This acquisition will enable Intertek to scale PlayerLync’s mobile solutions in combination with Wisetail’s award winning LMS and operational checklists to its global client base across multiple business lines and industries.

Ali Knapp, President of Wisetail, said: “This acquisition offers an unparalleled opportunity to support businesses in their continued growth. Meeting employees where they are and providing them with the right resources at the right time is critical to organizational success. The expansion of the Wisetail and Playerlync portfolio of offerings ensures the best learning, operations, and content management solution is available for clients today and into the future.”

About Wisetail

Wisetail, an Intertek company, is a learning and development leader with a different vision — to build companies into communities. We view learning and understanding as the pathways to a stronger culture, the foundation to a greater brand, and vital to building communities of employees, customers, and partners that depend on one another. We’ve developed solutions for limitless engagement opportunities of blended learning at its best and insights that drive results. Wisetail is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. To learn more visit www.wisetail.com, or follow Wisetail @Wisetail or on LinkedIn.

