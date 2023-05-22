InterSystems Launches HealthShare® Health Connect Cloud™ in AWS Marketplace

Platform-as-a-service now broadly available to help customers achieve healthcare data integration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced that HealthShare® Health Connect Cloud™, a high-performance healthcare integration engine, is available in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

HealthShare Health Connect Cloud is a scalable solution, serving the needs of healthcare delivery systems of all sizes – from small clinics to the world’s largest and most complex systems. With its availability in AWS Marketplace, customers can benefit from improved data automation and management capabilities, leading to enhanced patient outcomes.

AWS customers can now access HealthShare Health Connect Cloud’s platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings directly in AWS Marketplace. The PaaS solution delivers managed healthcare integration cloud services, providing high-volume transaction support, process management, and monitoring to support mission-critical applications. With a simplified procurement process that includes flexible contract models, improved governance and control, license management and renewals, and custom pricing and terms, AWS customers can easily deploy HealthShare Health Connect Cloud and begin scaling data-driven applications on the cloud.

“Our operating system for health at home and integration with HealthShare HealthConnect Cloud allows healthcare organizations to deliver health-at-home, value-based care for the Medicare population,” said Ainar Abdrakhmanov, CEO, Pria. “With expanded accessibility and access to cloud-based, data-driven applications in AWS Marketplace, we can accelerate data automation and management capabilities to advance our mission of transforming chronic care management.”

“With HealthShare Health Connect Cloud in AWS Marketplace, we can extend our reach to hundreds of thousands of cloud-ready customers, powering accelerated healthcare data integration and true interoperability,” said Todd Sylvester, Director of Cloud Strategy, Execution, and Alliances of InterSystems. “At InterSystems, we streamline purchasing and onboarding to better support customers in their shift to the cloud and a digital-first healthcare approach.”

HealthShare Health Connect Cloud is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on InterSystems and its healthcare integration solutions, please visit: https://www.intersystems.com/interoperability-platform/integration-engine/

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 37 offices in 26 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

Contacts

InterSystems PR Contact:

Rachel Warnock



Rachel.Warnock@InterSystems.com

617-551-5162