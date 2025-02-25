Internet Identity Workshop Celebrates 40th Event: April 8-10, 2025, at the Computer History Museum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Internet Identity Workshop (IIW) is thrilled to announce its 40th event, scheduled for April 8-10, 2025, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. Since its inception in 2005 by Doc Searls, Kaliya Young, and Phil Windley, IIW has been the premier gathering for experts dedicated to designing and building identity systems that empower individuals.

Over the past two decades, IIW has been at the forefront of digital identity discussions. The recent surge in self-sovereign identity, blockchain-based identity, and AI has elevated these conversations, making IIW more relevant than ever. Participants have been instrumental in releasing protocols such as OAuth, OpenID Connect, and Passkeys, which form the foundation of the modern Web. Notably, the European Union recently adopted a digital identity regulation based on standards developed at IIW, providing residents in all 27 member nations with personal wallets for secure communications, including financial and health transactions.

The upcoming IIW40 will continue this tradition, offering an opportunity for over 300 participants from major tech companies, startups, government, nonprofits, academia, and the health sector to collaborate in an open space unconference format. Attendees will engage in dozens of participant-led sessions, fostering discussions, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions to digital identity problems.

As always, IIW is committed to providing a participatory experience. The event includes lunches and two evening meals—and an on-site barista throughout the day—all included in the ticket, ensuring ample opportunities for networking and collaboration.

Don't miss this chance to be part of the largest concentration of talent dedicated to empowering individuals through innovative identity solutions.

Event Details:

Dates: April 8-10, 2025

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the IIW website.

About IIW:

The Internet Identity Workshop, produced by the IIW Foundation, has been convening twice annually since 2005, bringing together a diverse community to explore, discuss, and develop solutions for identity issues. Its unconference format ensures that every event is participant-driven, fostering a collaborative environment where the latest developments in internet identity are discussed and advanced.

Phil Windley, phil@iiwfoundation.org