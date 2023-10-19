International SOS Provides Health Advisory Services to Enhance Munich Re’s Pandemic Policy

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businesstravel—International SOS and Munich Re have combined their knowledge and experience of risk management and insurance to develop an integrated epidemic and pandemic risk management policy solution. Through this new partnership, International SOS, the leading health and security company, now provides health advisory services to Munich Re’s pandemic policyholders. The pandemic insurance and risk financing solution includes access to International SOS’ pandemic portal, an online repository of the latest health advice relating to pandemics, and real-time one-on-one access to International SOS’ health consultants.





This combined proposition puts the insured in the best shape possible to navigate the next crisis. By proactively addressing risk, and future-proofing an organisation’s pandemic response, organisations can contribute to an enhanced Duty of Care and ESG agenda, retaining and protecting talent, ultimately protecting business, shareholder value and reputation.

Franck Baron, Group Deputy Director, Risk Management, International SOS commented: “We are delighted to have partnered with Munich Re on this combined offering for their policyholders. The solution enhances Munich Re’s pandemic policy, supports captives on a topic for which extensive support is often sought. This next step in our relationship with Munich Re will help protect workforces and, in turn, organisational resilience. International SOS is the market leader when it comes to protecting employees and this marks another step forward in our journey.”

Mari-Lizette Malherbe, member of the Munich Re board of management said: “I have great pleasure in announcing our new partnership with International SOS. The collaboration brings together the essential components of pandemic resilience; financial protection and access to health expertise to minimise a pandemic’s impact and protect workforces. Climate change and population shifts are making another pandemic more likely, therefore there is a need to create more resilient organisations. This new integrated pandemic risk management solution equips the insured to confidently navigate the next pandemic crisis.”

International SOS’s tailored health advisory service will provide advice and guidance that is objective and neutral, based on the available scientific evidence. Advice is medically-led, enables Risk, HR and HSE professionals to communicate recommendations confidently to C-suite decision-makers and is actionable and tailored to the working environment. It taps into decades of experience working with multinationals across various regions.

Benefiting from the offering was key for both International SOS and Munich Re and therefore access to the Pandemic Portal and the Health Advisory Service can be called upon at any time. Policyholders will not need to wait for a pandemic to be declared by the World Health Organization to seek the advice and support they need.

International SOS and Munich Re formalised the partnership at the Duty of Care Summit & Awards 2023, held in Austin, Texas, USA. The event is held annually by the International SOS Foundation to honour organisations and individuals making a significant contribution to protecting the health, safety, security and wellbeing of their global workforce. Munich Re was a gold sponsor in 2023.

About the International SOS Group of Companies:

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology, and medical, security and logistics expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, your organisation’s reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by 9,500 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune Global 500 as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. 13,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.

