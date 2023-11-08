International Retailer Mayoral Upgrades its Online Shopping Experience with Cloudinary and CoreMedia

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Cloudinary, the image and video platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, today announced that international children’s clothing retailer Mayoral has deployed its AI-powered platform and the CMS from its partner CoreMedia to help transform its website and e-commerce shopping experience. With Cloudinary’s advanced image and video optimization capabilities and CoreMedia’s content experience engine, Mayoral is able to deliver flawless, visually-rich customer experiences with ease and greater efficiency.





As part of its digital transformation, Mayoral was committed to adopting the most effective workflows for managing millions of images in its product portfolio and delivering them in the optimal format to every website visitor, regardless of their device type, browser, or available bandwidth. Mayoral’s new automated process is powered by Cloudinary Programmable Media and Cloudinary Assets, the company’s enterprise-grade digital asset management (DAM) solution, as well as the CoreMedia CMS.

Cloudinary’s API-first approach provides Mayoral with a single source of truth for managing the entire visual media lifecycle across their tech stack, and leverages advanced AI to ensure it remains on the cutting edge of digital experience and efficiency. The seamless connection between the Cloudinary and CoreMedia platforms enables the Mayoral digital team to deliver engaging visual content at unprecedented speed and scale, saving its teams dozens of hours of time each week that can be reallocated to more rewarding and impactful activities.

“To keep online shoppers engaged and loyal, images and video on ecommerce sites not only have to look really appealing, but also perform well across all devices,” said Shelby Britton, senior director product marketing for Programmable Media at Cloudinary. “Alongside CoreMedia, we are helping Mayoral to strike this balance and provide an exceptional online experience to the families around the world who rely on them for beautiful children’s clothes and accessories.”

“This project for Mayoral with Cloudinary is the ideal showcase for our combined effectiveness at automating, streamlining and optimizing core digital asset workflows, at scale,” said Martin Schlüter, VP Sales Central Europe at CoreMedia.

10,000 brands and more than 1.5 million developers rely on Cloudinary to manage the full lifecycle of their images and videos and to enable the transformative visual experiences that engage, convert, and retain customers. Mayoral joins a large group of top retail and e-commerce brands that rely on Cloudinary for image and video management, including Dune London, Neiman Marcus, Minted, Paul Smith, Wren Kitchens, Rapha and River Island.

About Mayoral

Mayoral is devoted to the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of fashion in more than 100 countries, through a network of 21 global branch offices, 200 sales agents, 330 shops and more than 10,000 customers worldwide. The company is currently developing its online sales in more than 21 markets. The group also owns the adult fashion brands Boston and Hug & Clau.

About CoreMedia

CoreMedia is a global leader in Content Management Systems (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) solutions. With over 27 years of experience, CoreMedia’s uniquely customizable hybrid headless approach, based on a composable DXP, brings ideas to life quickly and efficiently, delivering personalized experiences at enterprise scale. That is why ambitious global B2C and B2B brands, including John Deere, Deckers Brands, Esprit, Luxottica, Deutsche Telekom, and Finnair trust CoreMedia to transcend the boundaries of traditional content management and future-proof their tech stack.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video technology platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than 1.5 million users and 10,000 customers, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Paul Smith and Peloton, rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. With the world’s most powerful image and video APIs backed by industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented technology, Cloudinary offers a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver visual experiences at scale. As a result, the most engaging brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI using Cloudinary with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

