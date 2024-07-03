International Renewable Energy IPP Nadara Announces Strategy to Scale Business as It Launches New Brand

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nadara, the largest independent power producer (IPP) of onshore wind in Europe, today announces the newly combined entity’s long-term strategy. This centres on scale-up and growth to realise the value of its 18GW development pipeline over the next 10 years at the same time as maximising stakeholder value from its existing operational portfolio.





Nadara’s Chief Executive Officer, Toni Volpe, said: “ At Nadara we are already operating at scale. Our newly combined position as one of Europe’s largest independent renewable energy companies gives us the flexibility and agility to scale even more efficiently. It will enable us to create sustainable partnerships with communities and local businesses to deliver tangible impact extending beyond decarbonisation to providing reliable power as well as societal benefits.

“ Nadara’s culture is based on our care for people and the connections we make, both within our teams and with others, enabling us to evolve.”

Revealing its new brand and purpose, Nadara – created from the combination of Ventient Energy and Renantis – has established itself as a leading renewable energy player in Europe with 4.2GW of installed assets comprised of c.200 wind, solar, biomass and energy storage assets across Europe and the US. Nadara has excellent in-house capabilities with which to develop and manage its pipeline of floating offshore wind, under-construction photovoltaic plants, onshore wind and battery storage in an agile and efficient way.

The company’s business strategy is comprised of four pillars: operational excellence driven by enhanced digital and AI-driven tools and active advanced asset management; strong in-house energy markets competencies and dispatch capabilities; conversion excellence of the pipeline into operational projects with emphasis on value creation from the existing asset base through repowering, overpowering and colocation; and a scalable platform to create value and achieve efficiencies. Nadara aims to deliver increased value to its stakeholders and communities in core regions, backed by investors focused on long-term value creation and a growing presence in the industry.

For more information on Nadara visit nadara.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/nadara-living-energy

