International Microphysiological Systems Society formally established at MPS World Summit, 2023

The International Microphysiological Systems Society (IMPSS) was officially established during the second MPS World Summit in Berlin, Germany on June 30, 2023. The conference brought together stakeholders from funding agencies, regulators, commercial developers, and end-users to discuss the latest developments and the future of human-based drug discovery tools. The attendance tripled from the previous year, indicating the growing interest and excitement in this field, with close to 1300 attendees and 96 sponsors, and the meeting next year is expected to continue this trend.





At the closing ceremony, the governing board was established, and the official bylaws were approved. The board comprises 19 individuals from different regions globally, recognized as leaders in their respective fields. The organization’s mission is to connect, exchange, and educate, specifically to connect technology developers, funding agencies, and industries; exchange knowledge of the latest advancements within the community to accelerate progress; and educate both the public and next generation of leaders in the field.

The governing board is led by Lena Smirnova of Johns Hopkins as the founding President, James Hickman of Hesperos, Inc. as President-elect, Jan Lichtenberg of Insphero as Secretary, and Riccardo Barrile of University of Cincinnati as Treasurer.

Moving forward, the organization will oversee the coordination of the annual MPS World Summit, where the next meeting will be in Seattle, WA from June 10-14, 2024. It will also distribute the latest information as the technology and regulatory landscape develops and advocate for the adoption and utilization of MPS systems.

To learn more about IMPSS and its membership benefits, visit their website at impss.org.

