International Cable Protection Committee Announces Dates for the 2024 Plenary

PORTSMOUTH, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2024ICPCPlenary—The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) is pleased to announce the 2024 ICPC Plenary will be held in Singapore at the Orchard Hotel from 30 April – 2 May 2024.





After holding a very successful Plenary this past April in Spain, next year the ICPC will bring the submarine cable community together once again, but this time in the Southeast Asia region. Details such as hotel reservations and registrations, will be issued in due course, but this forthcoming November, ICPC will release its Plenary Call for Papers along with the event’s theme and suggested topics for abstract submissions. Abstracts will be considered from both Member and non-Member organisations including the cable industry, academics, and the science and legal communities.

Referring to the recent 2023 Plenary, Mr Graham Evans (ICPC Chair), remarked: ‘With a record-setting number of delegates in ICPC’s Plenary history, it was wonderful to hold an in-person event under the umbrella topic of submarine cable protection and security worldwide after a few years in a virtual setting. The event in Spain was outstanding and we expect an even better event in Singapore.’

Expanding upon the importance of being involved in the ICPC and attending its annual plenaries, Mr Ryan Wopschall (ICPC General Manager), stated: ‘Membership continues to grow as interest in this industry persists to evolve, while new areas of focus call for recommendations, outreach and engagement. Next year, we look forward to hearing from familiar faces (as well as new ones) discussing and exchanging vital information relevant to our undersea community.’

About the ICPC Plenary. The Plenary offers participants the opportunity to enhance their industry knowledge by networking with colleagues and customers as well as meeting with exhibitors who showcase their products and services. Delegates will witness an agenda full of pertinent presentations, round table debates and interviews. Current ICPC Members, guest observers and invited speakers from around the world will gather under one roof for three days to listen, learn, and discuss from a diverse set of topics about the vital importance of submarine power and fibre optic cables and their protection worldwide.

About the ICPC. The ICPC is the world’s premier submarine cable protection organisation. It was formed in 1958 to promote the protection of submarine cables against human-made and natural hazards. It provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal, and environmental information about submarine cables and engages with stakeholders and governments globally to promote submarine cable protection. The ICPC has over 200 Members from over 70 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments. For further information about the ICPC, see www.iscpc.org and www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/.

If interested in joining the ICPC, visit: https://iscpc.org/join-the-icpc/ or send an e-mail to: secretary@iscpc.org for enquiries.

Contacts

ICPC:

Ryan Wopschall



ICPC General Manager



general.manager@iscpc.org