Internal Communications Strategies in the Digital Workplace: Expert Solutions to Common Digital Employee Experience Communications Challenges (ONLINE EVENT: New York, US – Oct 29-31, 2024/ON-DEMAND) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Learn how to elevate your digital employee engagement strategies from corporate communication leaders just like you.

Join us at the Internal Communications Strategies In The Digital Workplace Conference, a three-day in-person networking and learning event. At this cross-industrial gathering of internal communications leaders, digital transformation advocates, and employee engagement experts, you’ll share and learn best practices with your peers, find expert solutions to common digital employee experience communications challenges, discuss trends, and build your professional network.

You Will Learn:

How to craft and refine digital employee experience communications strategies that align with your business objectives and enhance your employer brand.

Storytelling techniques for digital communications.

The most effective digital tools and platforms to elevate the employee experience, from AI to cloud -based solutions, and how they can improve your employer brand and employee experience.

How to use digital channels to foster a sense of belonging and cultural integrity in remote, hybrid, and in-office environments.

The role of digital communications in employee retention, learning, and professional growth.

How to harness multichannel communications, ensuring your message resonates with every employee.

How to measure and maximize the impact of your digital communications initiatives and demonstrate tangible ROI to leadership and stakeholders.

Personalize employee communications to drive engagement and satisfaction across all levels of the organization.

Understand the power of TikTok-style content and learn how to use it in internal communications.

Gain best practices for digital transformation communications from leading organizations.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Get practical insight from in-house communications practitioners and leaders from leading organizations through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops.

Connect with your professional peers in a dedicated space for collaboration , thought leadership and idea sharing.

, thought leadership and idea sharing. Leave with a wealth of knowledge, resources, and a Certificate of Attendance to mark your commitment to excellence in DEX and internal communications.

Learn techniques to enhance the digital employee experience through strategic communications, understand the latest trends and technologies in employee experience, and come away with practical insights to drive greater employee engagement in the digital workplace.

This isn’t a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!

Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in digital communications and how they apply or can be applied in your work context.

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for the Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, October 29th

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on digital internal communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing internal communications challenges.

Who Should Attend:

This Conference has been designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants in:

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Strategic Communications

Global Communications

Organizational Development

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Employee Communications

Employee Experience

Strategic Planning

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rad2q7

