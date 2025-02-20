Interlynk to Support Cybersecurity Compliance for AiDash Amidst Evolving Regulations

Interlynk will provide AiDash with SBOM generation, AI-powered vulnerability remediation, and regulatory risk compliance, ensuring adherence to PCI DSS 4.0.1 and the Cyber Resilience Act.

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interlynk, a leading provider of SBOM solutions, is proud to announce its selection by AiDash, a global climate-tech leader, to enhance compliance with emerging regulatory requirements, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

Under this collaboration, Interlynk will provide AiDash with SBOM generation, AI-driven vulnerability assessment, and comprehensive compliance tracking to ensure security and regulatory alignment across its products. AiDash leverages AI-powered satellite intelligence to enhance sustainability, climate resilience, and asset management for critical infrastructure sectors.

With increasing regulatory scrutiny, organizations are seeking effective solutions to maintain compliance while mitigating cybersecurity risks. The Interlynk SBOM Platform delivers a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that automates the monitoring of open-source risks. It streamlines compliance enabling organizations to seamlessly integrate SBOMs into their software development pipelines, ensuring continuous supply chain security.

“We are excited to support AiDash in navigating the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and compliance,” said Surendra Pathak, Founder, and CEO of Interlynk. “With regulatory mandates tightening across industries, Interlynk empowers companies to proactively manage their software security and meet the stringent requirements of PCI DSS and CRA.”

Added Abhishek Vinod Singh, CEO and Co-founder of AiDash: “As we continue to expand our AI-powered solutions for critical infrastructure, security and compliance remain paramount. We evaluated multiple solutions in the market and found Interlynk to be miles ahead with an exceptional feature roadmap in front of it. Their best-in-class solution provides the tools we need to strengthen our cybersecurity posture and ensure adherence to global regulatory standards while maintaining the trust of our customers.”

For more information on Interlynk, its products, and services, visit interlynk.io.

ABOUT Interlynk

Interlynk is an industry leader in SBOM management and automation, providing innovative solutions to help organizations mitigate software supply chain risks and comply with cybersecurity and regulatory requirements.

ABOUT AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company enabling satellite-powered operations and sustainability for industries with geographically distributed assets. By leveraging AI and satellite technology, AiDash helps customers in utilities, energy, transportation, and other sectors improve resilience, reduce operational costs, and ensure regulatory compliance. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, AiDash is trusted by leading organizations worldwide. Learn more at aidash.com.

Interlynk:

hello@interlynk.io