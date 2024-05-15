Intergamma and Hanshow Forge Strategic Alliance: Pioneering Digital Retail Solutions in Benelux’s DIY Market

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalRetail–Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, has announced its exclusive partnership with Intergamma, the market leader in the Benelux DIY sector, initiating the official installation of Hanshow’s Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) in November 2023. This collaboration aims to deliver a unique and seamless shopping experience for customers across all channels. This collaboration signals an exciting development in the retail industry as it expands Hanshow’s presence in the non-food retail sector with Intergamma operating under the prominent Gamma and Karwei brands, with nearly 400 stores in the Netherlands and Belgium. As of February 2024, installation progress includes the successful completion of ESL deployments in all 128 Karwei stores, with installations for Gamma outlets actively ongoing.









Joining forces with Hanshow and utilizing the cutting-edge electronic shelf label (ESL) solution, Intergamma will further streamline in-store operations and enhance the customer journey in its stores for certain categories. As the largest DIY online platform in the Benelux region, Intergamma is committed to breaking boundaries and offering seamless shopping from online search to in-store purchases. Hanshow’s ESL solution provides real-time synchronization of product information and pricing across all channels, reducing pricing discrepancies and improving the overall in-store experience.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies. Through this alliance, Intergamma will leverage Hanshow’s ESL technology to provide customers with an enhanced smart shopping experience for selected categories.

The key advantages of Hanshow’s ESL solutions include:

Innovation in ESL: Hanshow is at the forefront of ESL technology, offering holistic ESL solutions specifically for the DIY industry.

Hanshow is at the forefront of ESL technology, offering holistic ESL solutions specifically for the DIY industry. Technology Leadership: Hanshow’s new generation HiLPC protocol offers retailers top-tier ESL management, rapid response times, reliable service, and precise cross-channel pricing to enhance O2O capabilities.

Hanshow’s new generation HiLPC protocol offers retailers top-tier ESL management, rapid response times, reliable service, and precise cross-channel pricing to enhance O2O capabilities. Industry Expertise: Leveraging extensive experience in the DIY sector, Hanshow aids Intergamma in advancing its digital transformation efforts.

Intergamma’s values of fostering a sustainable future is also aligned with the introduction of Hanshow’s eco-friendly operational model.

Jurre Mulder, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Intergamma said, “We are happy to announce our partnership with renowned supplier digital store solutions Hanshow. Through this collaboration, Intergamma demonstrates its dedication to incorporating cutting-edge technology and improving the shopping experience for its devoted customers. In the next 9 months we will roll out ESL in our stores for the paint and electrical tools departments. We’re excited to raise the bar for retail innovation together.”

“This collaboration with Intergamma is an important milestone in our journey to expand into the DIY retail field,” said Liangyan Li, SVP, Head of Global Sales, Hanshow. “This partnership is a great starting point, and in the future, Intergamma and Hanshow will continue to collaborate deeply, accelerating innovation and integration, and jointly promoting the digitization and sustainable development of the DIY retail industry.”

About Intergamma

Intergamma B.V. is the market leader in the do-it-yourself market in the Benelux with its retail formulas GAMMA Netherlands, GAMMA Belgium and KARWEI. With a strong store network and cross-channel strategy, Intergamma inspires and helps its customers to turn their house and garden into a comfortable and sustainable home. Learn more: www.intergamma.nl

About Hanshow

Hanshow is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions. The company offers customers a series of customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow’s solutions have provided services to a vast number of stores in over 50 countries and regions, helping them streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer consumers a more personalized experience. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

Contacts

