Intercontinental Exchange Reports May 2024 Statistics

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported May 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics.





May highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 33% y/y; open interest (OI) up 24% y/y, including record OI of 96.5M lots on May 27

Energy ADV up 35% y/y; OI up 25% y/y, including record OI of 62.5M lots on May 23 Total Oil ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 21% y/y Brent ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 12% y/y Record WTI ADV up 83% y/y; OI up 7% y/y Gasoil ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 44% y/y, including record options OI of 220k lots on May 31 Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 58% y/y; OI up 28% y/y, including record futures OI of 5.1M lots on May 30 Dubai ADV up 61% y/y; OI up 7% y/y Murban ADV up 160% y/y Total Natural Gas ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 28% y/y, including record OI of 41.9M lots on May 23 North American Gas ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 24% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.3M lots on May 27 TTF Gas ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 69% y/y, including record OI of 4.6M lots on May 23 Asia Gas ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 55% y/y Total Environmentals ADV up 67% y/y; OI up 36% y/y

Cocoa OI up 15% y/y

Coffee ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 20% y/y

Cotton ADV up 9% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 27% y/y Total Interest Rates ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 36% y/y SONIA ADV up 70% y/y; OI up 158% y/y Euribor ADV up 35% y/y; OI up 12% y/y Gilts ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 38% y/y

NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 23% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 17% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges — including the New York Stock Exchange — and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

