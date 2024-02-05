Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2024 Statistics

Record ADV across commodities, energy and total options

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported January 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.





January highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 30% y/y, including record options of 1.6M lots; open interest (OI) up 20% y/y, including record OI of 87.3M lots on January 25

Record Energy ADV up 33% y/y; OI up 22% y/y, including record OI of 56.3M lots on January 25 Total Oil ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 25% y/y Brent ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 6% y/y WTI ADV up 59% y/y; OI up 50% y/y Gasoil ADV up 49% y/y; OI up 50% y/y Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 50% y/y; OI up 36% y/y Total Natural gas ADV up 39% y/y, including record options of 646k lots; OI up 26% y/y, including record OI of 37.5M lots on January 25 North American gas ADV up 38% y/y; OI up 21% y/y TTF gas ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 97% y/y, including record OI of 3.7M lots on January 25 Asia gas ADV up 76% y/y; OI up 33% y/y Total Environmentals ADV up 9% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 23% y/y, including record OI of 5.4M lots on January 31 Sugar OI up 13% y/y Record Cocoa ADV up 54% y/y; OI up 68% y/y, including record OI of 1.8M lots on January 31 Coffee OI up 7% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 14% y/y Total Interest Rates ADV up 38% y/y; OI up 20% y/y Record SONIA ADV up 61% y/y; OI up 108% y/y Euribor ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 5% y/y



