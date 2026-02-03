Interactive Brokers Launches Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIF)

Innovative Retirement Drawdown Solution Now Available to Canadian Clients

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IBKR--Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the launch of Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIF), a retirement drawdown solution specifically for Canadian residents. Available through Interactive Brokers Canada Inc., the RRIF offers streamlined income withdrawals in line with government regulations while providing individuals flexibility in managing their retirement funds.

Interactive Brokers’ newly launched RRIF is available on the same trading platforms as other registered accounts, including Interactive Brokers’ Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and First Home Savings Account (FHSA). This enables Canadian investors to trade a variety of products, use powerful technology and tools, and access low costs to efficiently manage their savings, diversify their investments, and easily monitor portfolios to support their retirement and investment objectives from a single interface.

Key features of Interactive Brokers’ RRIF include:

Seamless conversion from existing Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP) with no need to transfer assets

from existing Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP) with no need to transfer assets Access to diverse investment products including stocks, options, bonds, and ETFs

including stocks, options, bonds, and ETFs Low-cost trading with competitive commissions and no account maintenance fees

with competitive commissions and no account maintenance fees Advanced tools including portfolio analytics and automated minimum withdrawal calculations

including portfolio analytics and automated minimum withdrawal calculations Integrated platform allowing clients to manage their RRIF, RRSP, TFSA, and FHSA from a single login

allowing clients to manage their RRIF, RRSP, TFSA, and FHSA from a single login Flexible withdrawal options with the ability to withdraw more than the minimum when needed

“The introduction of Registered Retirement Income Funds demonstrates Interactive Brokers’ ongoing dedication to delivering innovative financial solutions for investors in markets around the world,” said Jean-François Bernier, Managing Director of Interactive Brokers Canada. “By adding Registered Retirement Income Funds to our platform, we’re expanding the comprehensive range of retirement and investment choices we offer to our Canadian clients. This addition also confirms our commitment to the professional investment adviser channel in Canada. It enhances our existing low-cost turnkey custody solutions and will prove invaluable to this growing segment of our clientele seeking to manage their business more effectively by consolidating more of their clients’ assets with us.”

A RRIF is designed for individuals ready to draw down their retirement savings. By age 71, Canadians must convert their RRSP to a RRIF and make minimum annual withdrawals based on their age or their spouse’s age.

For more information about the RRIF through Interactive Brokers Canada, please visit: Registered Retirement Income Fund

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

Follow Interactive Brokers on social media:

US and World (except Europe): Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, TikTok

UK and Europe: Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com