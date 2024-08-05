Home Business Wire Interactive Brokers Handles Heavy Trading Volume with No System-Wide Issues
Interactive Brokers Handles Heavy Trading Volume with No System-Wide Issues

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), issued the following statement on system status.


“We know of no system-wide outages. As of 11 a.m. ET, we have executed 5 million trades, and on Friday, we had 5.9 million trades, which was already a busy day,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron’s, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

Contacts

Contact for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com

