Intentsify Launches New, Enhanced Website

FRANKLIN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IntelligenceActivation–Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced the launch of its brand-new website, www.intentsify.io, designed to streamline and enrich the site visitor experience.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the completely redesigned Intentsify website,” said David Crane, Vice President of Marketing. “The new site aims to serve every web visitor, whether they’re in the market for buyer and account intent data, advanced intelligence activation tools, demand gen programs, or simply seeking to expand their knowledge via our comprehensive B2B marketing and sales resources.”

With a clean, modern layout punctuated with customized images and graphic elements, Intentsify.io delivers an exceptional user experience. The website introduces several new features to help facilitate access to both product information and educational resources, including universal sitewide search, advanced blog topic and keyword filters, and an all-new media library. Additionally, the new Intentsify website features a refreshed mobile experience to make browsing on the go a breeze.

The site also links to a dedicated careers portal with improved search functionality, allowing job seekers to filter by job type and location, as well as view remote versus in-house opportunities.

Visit Intentsify.io to explore more site highlights.

About Intentsify

Intentsify arms B2B organizations with the buyer and account intelligence, as well as the activation tools and programs, required to deliver GTM strategies that increase pipeline and accelerate revenue creation. Intentsify’s Intelligence Activation Platform layers, cross-verifies, and synthesizes multiple data sets to provide the broadest, most accurate view of buyers’ and accounts’ online research activities. The company’s Demand Activation Programs convert buyer and account intelligence into meaningful engagements, boosting efficiency across each customer-facing team, improving the buyer experience, and scaling pipeline value and velocity.

