Intelsat to Deploy Emergency Connectivity in Wake of Hurricane Ian

FlexMove terminals to be sent with responders from Help.NGO

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), is sending two FlexMove terminals to hurricane damaged Florida to provide emergency internet connectivity to the greater Ft. Myers area.





The terminals will be sent from Intelsat’s U.S. headquarters in McLean, Virginia, and will be set up and activated by Help.NGO, an international non-governmental organization (NGO) specializing in emergency response and preparedness across the globe.

“Our intervention will include fuel distribution to first responders and the affected communities, internet connectivity at firehouses and community centers, and high-resolution mapping across the greater Ft Myers area,” Adam Marlatt, operations director, Help.NGO.

“When disaster strikes, temporary communications are essential for first responders and search and rescue teams. This enables folks to communicate back to the regional emergency operations center (EOC), allowing crews to order additional resources to the scene and line up other essential needs,” said Mark Rasmussen, SVP of Mobility at Intelsat.

The terminals can also be used for area residents to connect their devices to broadband and reach out to loved ones as well as insurance, banking, and health care providers to begin the lengthy process of putting their lives back together.

Intelsat’s FlexMove delivers coverage to support global communication, operational efficiency, and enterprise continuity in the most remote and challenging environments. It’s easy-to-use and can establish connectivity in minutes.

Intelsat is dedicated to connecting the unconnected around the world. It recently pledged to provide relief during natural disasters to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations (U.N.). The company promises to provide up to $500,000 of airtime, as well as the necessary equipment to be utilized during disasters.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world’s first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless, and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and “Imagine Here,” with us, at Intelsat.com.

