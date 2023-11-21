Intelsat Inflight Connectivity Coming to Aerolíneas Argentinas

Passengers to benefit from reliable multi-orbit connectivity

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, today was selected by Aerolíneas Argentinas to provide multi-orbit inflight connectivity service on 18 Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The airline will become the first in Latin America to offer service using Intelsat’s new electronically steered array (ESA) antenna.





“Aerolíneas Argentinas’ passengers will soon benefit from multi-orbit connectivity that will provide the same fast and dependable internet access they enjoy at home,” said Dave Bijur, Senior Vice President for Commercial Aviation. “Intelsat’s partnerships with innovative Latin American airlines highlight how the region’s carriers are leading the way when it comes to the most advanced connectivity.”

The airline’s Airbus and Boeing aircraft will soon offer Intelsat’s new ESA, which is less than seven centimeters tall and interoperates on both Intelsat’s family of geo-stationary satellites and its partner’s constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites.

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

Follow Us on Social Media:

X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Contacts

Melissa Longo – melissa.longo@intelsat.com; +1 240-308-1881