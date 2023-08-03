Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite Successfully Launched

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity, announced the successful launch of Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4), setting a new record for the commercial satellite industry by sending eight geostationary satellites into space within 10 months.









“This launch completes our comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan started about 10 months ago,” said Dave Wajsgras, CEO at Intelsat. “This milestone is now a part of the 40-year Galaxy legacy – satellites our North American customers have relied on for decades. It also marks the 20-year anniversary of our JSAT partnership. This joint venture has allowed both companies to serve more customers in more places throughout the world.”

The Maxar-manufactured satellite launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1:00 a.m. EDT. G-37/H-4 separated from the vehicle at 1:33 a.m. EDT, and Intelsat confirmed its signal acquisition at 1:37 a.m. EDT.

When operations start later this year, G-37/H-4 will be positioned at 127 degrees West and deliver a wide range of services and coverage. The G-37 C-Band payload will provide North American capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers. The H-4 Ku-band payload will provide continuity for our mobility, network, and U.S. government customers and will be owned jointly by Intelsat and JSAT International, the U.S.-owned subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT Corp.

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

About SKY Perfect JSAT

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation is Asia’s largest satellite operator with a fleet of 16 satellites, and Japan’s only provider of both Multi-channel Pay TV broadcasting and satellite communications services. SKY Perfect JSAT delivers a broad range of entertainment through the “SKY PerfecTV!” platform, the most extensive in Japan with a total of approximately 2.8 million subscribers. SKY Perfect JSAT’s satellite communications services, which cover Asia, Indian Ocean, Middle East, Pacific Ocean and North America, play a vital role in supporting communications infrastructures for mobile backhaul, government, aviation, maritime, oil & gas and disaster recovery. For more information, visit https://www.skyperfectjsat.space/en.

Contacts

Steven Lott – steven.lott@intelsat.com +1-202-285-9590