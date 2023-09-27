Intelsat Expands Brazil Infrastructure, Delivers New Services

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has launched new services in Brazil that combine local support, new teleport facilities, and broader satellite coverage to deliver connectivity services to more users across the region.





All of the assets, technology and infrastructure in Brazil are operational, including the following:

New high-throughput satellite capacity : Intelsat 46e and Galaxy 28, positioned over Brazil and Latin America, will provide reliable connectivity supporting Enterprise, Mobile Network Operator, Media and Commercial Aviation customers.

: Intelsat 46e and Galaxy 28, positioned over Brazil and Latin America, will provide reliable connectivity supporting Enterprise, Mobile Network Operator, Media and Commercial Aviation customers. New teleport facility : Located outside of Rio de Janeiro, the facility expands Intelsat’s existing global network and enables direct connections between Intelsat satellites and Brazil’s local terrestrial networks to reduce the distance user internet traffic has to travel.

: Located outside of Rio de Janeiro, the facility expands Intelsat’s existing global network and enables direct connections between Intelsat satellites and Brazil’s local terrestrial networks to reduce the distance user internet traffic has to travel. Operations center expansion: Intelsat’s Brazil Network Operations Center (NOC) has grown in staff to deliver better support for regional customers, offering 24/7 access to support representatives fluent in five languages including Brazilian Portuguese.

“The combination of more satellite capacity, a new teleport and an operations center make it easier for our customers to deliver higher quality services to more users throughout Brazil,” said Ricardo La Guardia, RVP of Latin American Sales at Intelsat. “Our expansion in Brazil is part of our strategy to empower the broader Latin America region with unparalleled connectivity, targeting underserved areas and remote regions like the Amazon, fostering digital inclusivity.”

According to a recent GSMA report, around 25% of the Brazilian population – more than 50 million people – live within coverage of a network but do not use mobile internet services. Enhancing connectivity options for service providers will help fuel the digital economy and open avenues for business growth across Brazil in sectors like government, education, healthcare and agriculture.

“The availability of local infrastructure and in-country expertise is a key step in improving internet and telecommunication infrastructure across all regions of the country,” La Guardia said.

