Intelsat and Openserve Advance Connectivity Throughout South Africa

Improved network performance will benefit businesses, organizations and communities

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, and South Africa’s largest telecommunications infrastructure provider Openserve renewed and expanded their longstanding relationship to include new hardware and satellite connectivity delivering even more reliable service around the country.


As part of the project, Intelsat will modernize more than 900 sites for Openserve, a subsidiary of Telkom SA SOC Ltd, that has the largest fixed broadband network in the country. The project will improve performance of the network and help deliver higher throughputs to end customers at a lower cost. This improved performance and modernization will enhance services to businesses, organizations and communities in the hard-to-reach areas.

“Through this renewed collaboration, Openserve will modernize its network infrastructure and tap into Intelsat’s advanced technology and global network, to deliver enhanced, highly reliable and dependable connectivity solutions that meet the evolving demands of enterprises, governments, businesses and communities across South Africa,” said Rhys Morgan, regional vice president EMEA sales, Intelsat.

The infrastructure upgrades are underway and are on track to be completed by the end of June 2024.

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

