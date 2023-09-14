Intelsat Adds European Capacity with Telespazio’s Fucino Space Centre in Italy

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has added Telespazio’s Fucino Space Centre in Italy into its partner teleport network, expanding to accommodate the growth of its global FlexEnterprise offering and to enable other managed satellite services.









The partnership is now up and running and operates seamlessly with the existing global IntelsatOne IP/Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) terrestrial network and Intelsat Epic satellite fleet. The agreement expands Intelsat’s points of presence in Europe and enables connectivity between Intelsat’s existing data center in Fuchsstadt, Germany and Telespazio’s Fucino facility.

“Through this agreement with Telespazio, Intelsat is expanding its FlexEnterprise solution for its global customer base. The Fucino gateway will deliver in-country ground facilities for customers such as Italian energy and government organizations that may have regulatory and security requirements to land satellite traffic locally as well as Media businesses looking for European or global distribution,” said Rhys Morgan, VP and General Manager, EMEA Media and Networks Sales at Intelsat.

Today, Intelsat operates a global network of over 60 teleports and points of presence (POP) comprising the integrated IntelsatOne Network. For mission-critical communications, Intelsat often deploys and operates services co-located at customer premises and third-party teleports to adhere to physical and logical security requirements.

“We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Intelsat, allowing us to expand the set of services available from our Fucino teleport in the energy and government market segments which are of great interest to Telespazio,” said Alessandro Caranci, SVP, Satellite Communications at Telespazio.

Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (80%) and Thales (33%), is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of satellite solutions and services and will also provide a range of system integration services. The partnership with Intelsat is designed to enhance the digital infrastructure, broadband and broadcast capabilities of the region.

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

