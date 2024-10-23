Home Business Wire Intellivo Appoints Charm Pratt as Chief Operating Officer
Business Wire

Intellivo Appoints Charm Pratt as Chief Operating Officer

di Business Wire

Cigna veteran will play key role driving growth and innovation

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellivo, a solution that locates payment sources for accident-related medical claims, announced today the appointment of Charm Pratt as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.


Pratt joins Intellivo as a strategic addition to the company’s leadership team. Pratt will play a central role driving Intellivo’s continued growth and strengthening its position as a leading innovator in the healthcare payments sector.

As COO, Pratt will lead the strategy and operations for all Intellivo product lines. Her focus will be on fostering operational collaboration, driving strategic initiatives, and building partnerships. She also will focus on enhancing and shaping Intellivo’s solution portfolio.

“Charm complements her strong financial and operational acumen with her deep understanding of business strategy, culture-building, and leadership development,” said Laura Hescock, CEO of Intellivo. “Her ability to navigate business challenges, cultivate high-performing teams and establish a vision for organizational excellence will be invaluable to us.”

Pratt brings more than two decades of experience in driving significant business outcomes across complex and high-growth enterprises. Her expertise spans product and pricing innovation, data analytics, governance, risk management, and process optimization. Pratt’s impressive background includes managing a $22 billion P&L, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, and spearheading revenue cycle management.

Prior to joining Intellivo, Pratt held executive positions at industry giants including Cigna and Express Scripts. She holds an MBA from Anderson University and is a graduate of MIT’s Sloan School of Management executive program.

About Intellivo

Intellivo is a technology solution for real-time identification of payment sources for accident-related medical claims. Proudly serving health plans, payers, and providers, Intellivo consistently identifies more payment opportunities faster through its proven technology-driven process. Intellivo serves nearly 200 of the largest health plans in America and three of the top four billing providers. For more information about Intellivo, please visit www.Intellivo.com.

Contacts

Laura Scales

lscales@intellivo.com

