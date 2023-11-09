Intellinetics to Showcase Payables Automation Solution at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems’ Build Smarter 2023 Conference

Leverages Artificial Intelligence and Integration Capabilities





COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, is proud to announce it is showcasing its IntelliCloud™ Payables Automation System for NEWSTAR as a presenter and platinum sponsor at the Build Smarter 2023 Conference in Huntington Beach, California from November 13-15, 2023.

The IntelliCloud Payables Automation System for NEWSTAR uses artificial intelligence to eliminate the costly manual steps in managing the accounts payable lifecycle. Intellinetics collaborated with Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, a leading provider of software and services in the building industry, to create a seamless AP automation module that is completely integrated with Constellation HomeBuilder Systems’ industry leading NEWSTAR Enterprise ERP software for home builders and land developers.

Matt Chretien, Chief Strategy Officer at Intellinetics, and industry experts Alana Tisch, Homebuilding Systems Implementation Manager at Colen Built Development, and Rachel Werner, Senior Program Manager at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, will present “NEWSTAR AP Automation System Updates”. Conference attendees can see AI-driven automated utility invoice processing in action, hear first-hand accounts of Colen Built Development’s best practices and lessons learned using the system, and gain insight into the NEWSTAR Payables Automation next generation platform.

“We are proud to be working with Constellation HomeBuilder Systems to help their customers go digital with a strategic part of their spend management processes,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO at Intellinetics. “The IntelliCloud Payables Automation System for NEWSTAR is an enterprise-class solution that supports very complex cost-accounting requirements, with benefits that include cost reductions, service improvements, strengthened compliance, and transparency into invoice status to accelerate the monthly, quarterly, and annual audit processes.”

“We are delighted to again have Intellinetics as a platinum sponsor and presenter at our Build Smarter Conference,” added Bob Swainhart, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. “It has been a pleasure working with the team at Intellinetics and with our homebuilding customers to revolutionize how organizations manage their AP processes.”

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is a leading provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of the Perseus Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow, and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

FNK IR



Tom Baumann / Rob Fink



646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048



INLX@fnkir.com

Joe Spain, CFO



Intellinetics, Inc.



614.921.8170



investors@intellinetics.com