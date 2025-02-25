Intellinetics to Showcase Latest Version of Payables Automation Solution at NAHB International Builders’ Show

Leverages artificial intelligence and ERP integration to streamline AP invoice processing

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, is excited to announce it will be sharing the latest innovations of its IntelliCloud™ Payables Automation Solution (IPAS) at the 2025 International Builders’ Show (IBS), the largest annual light construction show sponsored by the National Association of Home Builders. The show takes place from February 25 to 27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Matt Chretien, Chief Strategy Officer at Intellinetics, will be joining technology experts from Constellation HomeBuilder Systems in their booth W3755 to demonstrate the future of AP management for the modern homebuilder. Visitors will see the latest updates on automated PO matching with KPI dashboards and discover how to harness AI-powered technology to revolutionize utility bill coding and processing.

On February 18, 2025, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems announced the availability of NX™, their new ERP platform for residential homebuilders and land developers. Key company representatives will be on hand to discuss how IPAS investment and change management efforts will be preserved and rolled forward into NX.

“We are proud of our partnership with Constellation HomeBuilder Systems to provide innovative and integrated solutions, first with NEWSTAR and now with NX, to help builders future proof their business for decades to come,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “We continue to drive adoption of our IntelliCloud™ Payables Automation Solution (IPAS) by embedding our technology with ERP platforms and showcasing it at industry leading events like the NAHB International Builders’ Show.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. Intellinetics’ flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

