Intellinetics to Participate at Taglich Brothers 19th Annual Investment Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that management will participate at the Taglich Brothers 19th Annual Investment Conference which will be held at the Union League Club in New York City on May 1-2, 2023. James F. DeSocio, President & CEO, and Joe Spain, CFO are scheduled to host a presentation on Monday, May 1 at 11:30 a.m. ET. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to listen to the webcast to learn more about the Company.

DATE: Monday, May 1, 2023



TIME: 11:30 a.m. ET



LINK: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2049/48204

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the above dedicated link. More information on the Taglich Brothers 19th Annual Investment Conference can be found at https://taglichbrothers.com/.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

FNK IR



Tom Baumann / Rob Fink



646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048



INLX@fnkir.com

Joe Spain, CFO



Intellinetics, Inc.



614.921.8170



investors@intellinetics.com