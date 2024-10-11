Intellinetics to Participate at MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that management will participate at the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference 2024 which will be held in New York City on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.





Michael N. Taglich, Chairman of the Board, is scheduled to host a presentation on Wednesday, October 16 at 2:00 PM ET. Mr. Taglich will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to attend the conference or listen to the webcast to learn more about the Company.

DATE: Wednesday, October 16, 2024



TIME: 2:00 PM ET



LINK: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3068/51420

A live audio webcast and archive presentation will be available using the above dedicated link. Attendees interested in meeting with management should register for the conference or email investors@intellinetics.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Our fall conference will be live in New York City on Wednesday, October 16th. The executive management teams of approximately 25 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information, please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow, and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

