Intellinetics to Participate at Michigan Library Association 2023 Annual Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that it is exhibiting at the Michigan Library Association (MLA) 2023 Annual Conference taking place at the Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center in Kalamazoo, MI from October 18-20, 2023.

Intellinetics industry professionals will be hosting conference attendees at booth #3 and showcasing its library-focused solutions for managing complex collections spanning multiple formats with an ever-growing focus on digital content. From converting collections to microfilm, micrographic scanning and duplication, to hosting of digital images, Intellinetics solutions bring ease of access and preservation to the full life cycle of archival documents, microfilm, and microfiche.

The Michigan Library Association Annual Conference is the premier professional development and networking event for Michigan library staff. This event provides a unique setting for library leaders from public, academic, school, tribal, and special libraries of all sizes from across the state to learn best practices, explore emerging trends, and see new products and services available to libraries.

The theme of MLA 2023 is “Connecting the Dots” and will focus on sharing ways for library workers to connect with one another, community partners, and the greater library community.

“We’re excited to again be exhibiting at MLA Annual Conference and connect with Michigan’s libraries to continue to strengthen our relationships in this market,” stated James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Each year we find opportunity for great conversations with library leaders who are looking to take their digital transformation to the next level. This year’s theme of ‘Connecting the Dots’ is ideal as our solutions are specifically designed to connect documents to users and the processes they support with anytime, anywhere access.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

About The Michigan Library Association

The Michigan Library Association (MLA) is a collaborative network of libraries, library professionals, and library supporters, working together to protect and promote our libraries and advance the library profession in Michigan. Their mission is to lead the advancement of all libraries through advocacy, education, and engagement. MLA advocates for library funding, clarifies library governance issues, promotes librarian and library worker education, and works for free access of information to all residents. Please visit www.milibraries.org.

