Intellinetics to Participate at LD Micro Main Event XVI

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that management will participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVI which will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on October 3-4, 2023. James F. DeSocio, President & CEO, is scheduled to host a presentation on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. PT. Mr. DeSocio will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on October 3 and in the morning on October 4. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to attend the conference or listen to the webcast to learn more about the Company.





DATE: Wednesday, October 4, 2023



TIME: 10 a.m. PT



LINK: https://me23.sequireevents.com/

A live audio webcast and archive presentation will be available using the above dedicated link. Attendees interested in meeting with management should register for the conference or email inlx@fnkir.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded back in 2006 with only one mission. To become the most valuable resource in the micro-cap space. Every day, thousands of people worldwide use LD to access, analyze, and assess information on the smallest publicly traded companies in North America. In March of 2023, Freedom Holding (FRHC) acquired the company from SRAX.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

FNK IR



Tom Baumann / Rob Fink



646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048



INLX@fnkir.com

Joe Spain, CFO



Intellinetics, Inc.



614.921.8170



investors@intellinetics.com