Intellinetics to Participate at 2023 MSBO Annual Conference & Exhibit Show

Helping school districts mitigate ransomware attacks and improve records request compliance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that it is exhibiting at the Michigan School Business Officials (MSBO) Annual Conference & Exhibit Show taking place at the Amway Grand Plaza and DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, MI from April 25-27, 2023.

The company will be presenting its K-12 focused solutions to increase school districts’ cybersecurity resiliency, improve FERPA/HIPAA compliance, and manage FOIA requests. Intellinetics industry professionals will be hosting conference attendees at booth #340 and showcasing YellowFolder, a cloud-based records management system specifically built for K-12 schools for the secure storage, retrieval, and management of the district’s student, special education, employee, and administrative records.

The 84th Annual MSBO Conference is the most comprehensive professional development opportunity for school business officials in Michigan and is a chance to gain industry knowledge, network with peers, hear inspirational speakers, and view dynamic exhibits and technologies which are impacting the future of K-12 education.

“We’re excited to again be exhibiting at MSBO and connect with Michigan’s school districts to continue to strengthen our relationships in this key market,” stated James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Each year we find opportunity for great conversations with school business leaders who are looking to take their digital transformation to the next level. Now more than ever, cyber criminals are targeting our nation’s education system and increased cybersecurity demands add strain to school districts that are already doing so much. Our solutions are specifically designed to address K-12’s biggest challenges that far too often significantly impact a school’s ability to carry out its educational mission while protecting sensitive school, student, and personnel data.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

About Michigan School Business Officials

The Michigan School Business Officials (MSBO) was founded in 1937 as a non-profit corporation to serve the multifaceted interests of education. MSBO represents more than 3,600 K-12 school business officials (those who provide leadership in the business office, transportation, facilities, food service, human resources and technology.) MSBO’s mission is to continually improve the leadership of, and management in, school business and operational services while enhancing the professional, social, and economic well-being of its members.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

FNK IR



Tom Baumann / Rob Fink



646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048



INLX@fnkir.com

Joe Spain, CFO



Intellinetics, Inc.



614.921.8170



investors@intellinetics.com