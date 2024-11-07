Home Business Wire Intellinetics to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on November...
Intellinetics to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on November 13

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, the period ended September 30, 2024, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, after the close of the market.


Management will discuss these results on a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that same day. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Intellinetics website at https://ir.intellinetics.com/. Investors can also dial in to the webcast by calling (877) 407-8133 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8040.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through December 13, 2024 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 and using replay access code 13750112.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloudcontent management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Investor Contact:

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170

investors@intellinetics.com

