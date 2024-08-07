Home Business Wire Intellinetics to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on August...
Business Wire

Intellinetics to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on August 13

di Business Wire

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, the period ended June 30, 2024, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, after the close of the market.


Management will discuss these results on a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that same day. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Intellinetics website at https://ir.intellinetics.com/. Investors can also dial in to the webcast by calling (877) 407-8133 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8040.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through August 27, 2024 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 and using replay access code 13748254.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
FNK IR

Tom Baumann / Rob Fink

646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048

INLX@fnkir.com

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170

investors@intellinetics.com

Articoli correlati

Masimo Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights: Consolidated revenue was $496.3 million; Healthcare revenue was $343.9 million; Non-healthcare revenue was $152.4 million; GAAP net income per...
Continua a leggere

Coupang Announces Results for Second Quarter 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Net Revenues of $7.3 billion, up 25% YoY and 30% on an FX-neutral basis Gross Profit of $2.1 billion, up...
Continua a leggere

Astera Labs Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record quarterly revenue of $76.9 million, up 18% QoQ and up 619% YoY Multiple secular trends, design wins across diverse...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php