Intellinetics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on March 27

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a provider of solutions and services that enable and accelerate digital transformation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Management will discuss these results on a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that same day. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Intellinetics website at https://www.intellinetics.com/company-news-2/. Investors can also dial in to the webcast by calling (877) 407-8133 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8040.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through April 10, 2023 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 and using replay access code 13737111.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. Intellinetics connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
FNK IR

Tom Baumann or Rob Fink

646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048

INLX@fnkir.com

