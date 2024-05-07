Home Business Wire Intellinetics to Host First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on May...
Business Wire

Intellinetics to Host First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on May 14

di Business Wire

COLUMBUS, Ohio.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, the period ended March 31, 2024, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, after the close of the market.


Management will discuss these results on a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that same day. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Intellinetics website at https://ir.intellinetics.com/. Investors can also dial in to the webcast by calling (877) 407-8133 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8040.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through May 28, 2024 by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 and using replay access code 13746580.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
FNK IR

Tom Baumann / Rob Fink

646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048

INLX@fnkir.com

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170

investors@intellinetics.com

Articoli correlati

 DoubleVerify Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
 Increased Revenue by 15% Year-over-Year to $140.8 Million, Driven by Global Growth in Social and CTV Measurement Achieved Net Income...
Continua a leggere

The Hackett Group Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a leading benchmarking, executive advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations...
Continua a leggere

The Hackett Group Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a leading benchmarking, executive advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php