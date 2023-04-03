Intellinetics Named One of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023.” Intellinetics debuts on the list at number 162nd among 500 other companies dominating in their respective sectors.

This fourth annual list ranks companies in the Americas based on the highest compound annual growth in revenues from 2018 to 2021 covering a period when the region’s economies were powering out of the pandemic. Software and IT is the sector most represented on the list, making up 27 per cent of the fastest-growing companies. Intellinetics ranked 41 out of 134 other technology companies making the publication including DocuSign, Zoom, Twitter, and DoorDash.

“It’s a great feeling to be ranked in the top 30% in both the technology sector and overall on the Financial Times list,” stated James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “This accomplishment reflects our continued momentum during turbulent conditions. Our company weathered the pandemic very successfully, which validates our business model and is a testament to our employees and the value we provide our clients during their digital transformation journeys. We are poised to continue to grow in 2023.”

The awards list was announced on March 28, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Financial Times website.

Methodology

According to the Financial Times, the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks the top 500 companies from across North and South America by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research from official sources such as publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future growth, and other intentions, beliefs, and expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, a general economic downturn, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

